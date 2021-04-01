Over 10 mln Sputnik V packages put into civilian circulation

Russian Direct Investment Fund agrees production of 100 mln doses of Sputnik V in China

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. More than 10 mln packages of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine were put into civilian circulation by late March, Inna Dolzhikova, the head of the Gamaleya Center’s State Collection of Viruses Laboratory, told a national congress.

"As of March 31, 2021 more than 10 mln packages of the vaccine were put into civilian circulation. As of March 31, the Sputnik V vaccine obtained registration in 58 countries," the laboratory head said.

Russia launched mass vaccination of adult citizens in the regions on January 18.