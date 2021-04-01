Russian Direct Investment Fund agrees production of 100 mln doses of Sputnik V in China

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and TopRidge Pharma have agreed production of over 100 mln doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V per year in China, the Fund said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund and TopRidge Pharma (a subsidiary company of one of China’s pharmaceutical market leaders, Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding) have agreed to cooperate on production of over 100 million doses per year of the world’s first registered vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik V in China," the statement said.

TopRidge Pharma will be able to distribute the vaccine in mainland China, as well as in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, subject to all appropriate regulatory approvals.

The produced amount of the vaccine will be sufficient to vaccinate over 50 mln people, according to the statement. The parties also intend to cooperate on clinical trials of the vaccine in China and promotion of Sputnik V in the country.

Sputnik V has been registered in 58 countries globally with total population of over 1.5 bln people. Efficacy of Sputnik V is 91.6% as confirmed by the data published in the Lancet, one of the world's oldest and most respected medical journals.