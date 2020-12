Number of plasma donors with COVID-19 antibodies in Moscow grows by 82%

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 27,403, bringing the total to 2,402,949, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Friday.

According to the crisis center, the relative growth has not surpassed 1.2% for the past two days.