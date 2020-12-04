Number of plasma donors with COVID-19 antibodies in Moscow grows by 82%

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The number of plasma donors in Moscow with antibodies to the coronavirus has grown by 82% in November, the Moscow Mayor’s official website said.

"In the capital, every day there are more of those who, thanks to doctors, have successfully recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. In November, as many as 2,645 people donated blood plasma with antibodies to the coronavirus, this is 82% more than the month before when there were 1,453 donors. In all, over 6,700 capital residents became plasma donors after recovering from COVID-19, with 12.6% of them donating blood multiple times. This is indeed important since each donation may help save lives and health of two or three patients," the statement quoted Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasia Rakova as saying.