Number of plasma donors with COVID-19 antibodies in Moscow grows by 82%

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The number of plasma donors in Moscow with antibodies to the coronavirus has grown by 82% in November, the Moscow Mayor’s official website said.
"In the capital, every day there are more of those who, thanks to doctors, have successfully recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. In November, as many as 2,645 people donated blood plasma with antibodies to the coronavirus, this is 82% more than the month before when there were 1,453 donors. In all, over 6,700 capital residents became plasma donors after recovering from COVID-19, with 12.6% of them donating blood multiple times. This is indeed important since each donation may help save lives and health of two or three patients," the statement quoted Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasia Rakova as saying.
The use of the donor plasma with the antibodies to the novel coronavirus infection was approved by the coronavirus clinical committee in October 2020. Before that, the method was used experimentally in several hospitals.
People, who have recovered, aged 18 to 55 and weighing over 50 kilograms can become blood plasma donors, provided they do not have chronic illnesses or syphilis and test negative for HIV, and Hepatitis B and C. No less than five weeks (35 days) should elapse after the first symptoms of the coronavirus infection. One can find out more about the procedure and register to become a plasma donor by calling a hotline or filling out an online application.