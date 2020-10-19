Russia records almost 16,000 new daily coronavirus cases

Russia records 15,982 new daily coronavirus cases, the highest number so far, according to the crisis center.
Germany tries to disguise its course for destruction of relations with Russia — diplomat
The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman bashed Heiko Maas’ public statements claiming that Russian officials allegedly said blogger Navalny had poisoned himself
Situation with S-400 hinders progress in US-Turkish relations - Pentagon
Earlier, US Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus told TASS that Ankara would face serious consequences if it places S-400 in its defense system
Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy indicted for ‘criminal association’
BFM TV channel clarified that this is the first time this charge is brought against a former leader in French history
Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia up 14,922 over day
The number of deaths due to coronavirus increased by 279
Four people detained in wake of terrorist attack in France - agency
They are relatives of the attacker who was shot by the police at the scene of the crime
Positions of Russia and US on Nagorno-Karabakh generally coincide - Russian Ambassador
It was a pleasant surprise when a joint statement was issued by the three presidents of Russia, France, the United States, Anatoly Antonov said
Telegram audience grows by 1.2 mln people in one month
According to the presented data, WhatsApp messenger remains the most popular among the entire population of Russia over 12 years old
Baku announces destruction of Armenian Su-25, Yerevan refutes
The Armenian Defense Ministry denied Baku's statement, calling it misinformation
Reasoning behind EU sanctions over Navalny borders on absurd — Russian Mission to EU
As it was reported on Thursday, the European Union blacklisted a number of Russian nationals over the incident with opposition blogger Alexey Navalny
Armenia will recognize Karabakh if it is clear that Azerbaijan dodges dialogue - president
Sarkissian recalled that Armenia’s Supreme Council had voted for recognizing the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic when the issue had been raised at a referendum shortly before the collapse of the former Soviet Union
Aliyev says Azerbaijani army has taken control of ancient Khudaferin bridge
Dating back to the 11th century, the Khudaferin bridge is renown historical an architectural monument
Air leakage aboard space station possibly caused by fracture
The ISS crew reported to the Flight Control Center on Thursday morning that the supposed leakage spot had been traced with the help of a tea bag
Nord Stream 2 will be completed, timing is unknown - German Foreign Minister
On June 4, US Senators submitted to the US Senate a bill to expand sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
Putin calls Kamchatka 'a diamond', most beautiful place he has visited
Putin said that at a meeting with Far East public representatives on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum
Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up about father’s death for the first time
On July 3, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died aged 57 due to coronavirus-related complications
Russian Navy coastal defense system strikes target with cruise missile in Arctic drills
The missile firings from the coastal defense missile system deployed on the Alexandra Land Island were performed for the first time as part of the Northern Fleet’s planned combat and operational training measures for the summer training period
ICC crew restores operation of oxygen supply system - Roscosmos
Roscosmos added that the system has been reactivated and is operating at full capacity
US warns Turkey about serious consequences if it operationalizes Russian S400 systems
The United States hopes Turkey will not operationalize Russian S-400 missile systems
Armenian Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani troops launch offensive in Nagorno Karabakh
On Saturday, Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan announced the agreement to start the humanitarian ceasefire from October 18
Ten armored personnel carriers arrive in Central African Republic from Russia
The armored personnel carriers were delivered from Russia by an Antonov-124 Ruslan cargo plane
Erdogan’s allegations about support to Armenia in no way promote peace in Karabakh - MP
Russia and other co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group are supporting neither of the sides and are calling for stopping bloodshed, Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma stressed
US deliberately distorts Russia’s reasons for refusing proposals on New START
Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov also pointed out that the dialogue with Russia in the form of an ultimatum is unacceptable
Russia’s new Doomsday plane to be based on Il-96-400M — source
Currently, an Il-80 plane is used for the purpose
Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by over 15,000 in the past day
The number of the so-called active cases (patients who are undergoing treatment now) exceeded 300,000 in Russia for the first time
US intelligence interrogated RT reporter at New York airport for several hours - embassy
Konstantin Rozhkov came to the USA to shoot a documentary about America in the run-up to the presidential election
Yerevan says Karabakh army ready to deliver strikes at enemy deployed at border with Iran
The Armenian defense ministry informed that it was said to the Iranian side that the Azerbaijani army must relocate combat operations to a safe distance from the border with Iran
Russia to make domestic engine for SSJ 100 and Be-200 planes by 2022
The head of the United Aircraft Corporation informed that the engine would be mounted on the aircraft in 2023
Russia-EU relations hit lowest point after sanctions over Navalny incident - diplomat
Russia will respond to the European Union with mirrored personal measures on the sanctions imposed under the pretext of the incident with Navalny, Russia's Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said
Russia proud of its COVID-19 vaccine not smearing foreign ones — Kremlin
The spokesman stressed that it is incorrect to speak about competition proper in the coronavirus vaccine development field
Artillery, rocket shelling reported in Nagorno-Karabakh - Armenian Defense Ministry
On Saturday, Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan announced the agreement to start the humanitarian ceasefire from October 18
Murder of French teacher by terrorist not related to Russia - embassy
The diplomat recalled that Russia’s citizenship is annulled after the status of a political asylum seeker is obtained
RDIF and Dr. Reddy's receives approval for Sputnik V clinical trials in India
Currently, Sputnik V vaccine is undergoing post-registration clinical trials on 40,000 volunteers in Russia
Air leak rate aboard space station drops after crew patches up fracture
The air pressure inside the orbital outpost continues falling, cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin reported to Russia’s Flight Control Center
Russia’s top brass kicks off drills in Caspian Sea
The exercise involves six Russian warships, seven aircraft and over 400 troops, according to the Defense Ministry
Chechen leader denounces terrorist attack on teacher outside Paris
Ramzan Kadyrov pointed out that the suspect had lived most of his lifetime in France
Yerevan and Baku agree humanitarian ceasefire in Karabakh
The Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan have agreed to a humanitarian truce as of October 18th, 00h00 local time
Russian cosmonauts trace air leak aboard orbital outpost with tea bag
The tea bag’s sway in zero gravity conditions towards the air leak was registered by cameras
Iran has opportunity to buy weapons in foreign countries from Sunday
The United States repeatedly opposed cancellation of the weapons embargo in respect of Iran during the last several months
Russia’s Soyuz manned spacecraft blasts off on ultrafast flight to ISS
The crew will spend 177 days in space
Sales at Hainan's duty free stores up by 136,9% during the 'golden week' in China
The province's duty free policy is not only helping to turn Hainan into an international center for tourism and consumption, but is also helping to build the island's free trade port
