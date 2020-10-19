Mayor says no need to tighten restrictions in Moscow, ‘point solutions’ possible

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin does not see the necessity to tighten the restrictive measures due to the coronavirus yet doesn’t exclude "point solutions."
"Many people expect that stricter limitations will be introduced. I do not see the necessity to tighten the measures although certain point solutions cannot be excluded," he wrote in his blog on Monday.
According to him, on Monday, first-to fifth-graders return to school. The risk of infection in this age group is less than the harm caused by missing school lessons.
"The mask regime in public transportation should be observed, no easing is planned here either," the mayor added.
To date, 362,253 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Moscow. During this time, 275,648 patients have recovered, 6,009 people died.