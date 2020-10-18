Russia’s coronavirus cases rise by over 15,000 in the past day

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 15,099 in the past day to 1,399,334, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

The growth rate in cases in the past three days reached 1.1%. The lowest growth rates were recorded in Chechnya (0.2%), the Chuvash and Tatarstan Republics (0.5%).

Most new cases of infection - 4,610 - were confirmed in Moscow versus 4,648 a day earlier and in St. Petersburg - 674, a record high number since the start of the pandemic, as well as in the Moscow Region - 460, the Rostov and Nizhny Novgorod Regions - 289 and 288.

The number of the so-called active cases (patients who are undergoing treatment now) exceeded 300,000 in Russia for the first time. Currently, some 304,571 people are ill in the country (21.8% of all those infected).

Deaths and recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 185 in the past day versus 279 a day earlier. Russia’s COVID-19 death toll reached 24,187, according to the crisis center.

The average mortality rate remained at 1.73%. Some 52 deaths were confirmed in Moscow, 15 in St. Petersburg, 9 in the Rostov Region, 8 in the Moscow Region and 7 in the Sverdlovsk and Smolensk Regions.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 5,377 in the past day to 1,070,576. According to the crisis center, 76.5% of those infected recovered.

In the past 24 hours, 1,654 people were discharged in Moscow, 337 in St. Petersburg, 286 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 237 in the Moscow Region and 236 in the Altai Region.