Pandemic aggravated migrant situation due to mix of factors — ex-PM Medvedev

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The situation with the migrant workers in Russia during the pandemic was aggravated due to a number of factors, although remains manageable, said Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda publishing house released on Thursday.

"The pandemic, of course, has aggravated the situation [with migrant workers]. Some of those who came here lost their jobs and were not wanted back home. This is such a 'volatile' mixture. In general, the situation is manageable but it does cause concern," he noted. Medvedev has assured that these issues are closely followed by the Interior Ministry, as well as by the Federal Security Service and by the Security Council of Russia.

According to the deputy chairman, this does not mean there is a surge of crime among the migrants. "The level of crimes committed by the migrants is virtually no different from the one a year ago," he explained.

"Migrants who come to work here, not in the most prestigious jobs, are very important for the economy. Practically not a single developed country in the world can manage without this kind of attracted labor," stated Medvedev. "But this should be civilized labor, the migrants should be adapted, they should know Russian language, have educational background, and of course, they shouldn’t sleep on the street," he added.