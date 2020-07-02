Putin to meet with working group on constitutional amendments on July 3, says spokesman

MOSCOW, July 2./TASS/. President Vladimir Putin will meet on Friday, July 3, with the working group that drafted amendments to the Russian Constitution, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Yes, I confirm this. This meeting will take place," Peskov told a news conference.

Earlier, the head of the State Duma's Committee for Labor, Social Policy and Veterans, Yaroslav Nilov, said that the final session of the working group with the participation of the president was tentatively scheduled for July 3. He said it would be an online conference with "all members of the working group taking part".