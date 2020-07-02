Putin to meet with working group on constitutional amendments on July 3, says spokesman

MOSCOW, July 2./TASS/. President Vladimir Putin will meet on Friday, July 3, with the working group that drafted amendments to the Russian Constitution, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"Yes, I confirm this. This meeting will take place," Peskov told a news conference.
Earlier, the head of the State Duma's Committee for Labor, Social Policy and Veterans, Yaroslav Nilov, said that the final session of the working group with the participation of the president was tentatively scheduled for July 3. He said it would be an online conference with "all members of the working group taking part".
"I have repeatedly spoken about the need to adopt amendments to the Constitution, the country’s basic law. They are particularly aimed at improving the political system, enshrining social guarantees, strengthening the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as our spiritual, historical and moral values that enhance ties between generations," Putin pointed out at a meeting of the Pobeda (Victory) organizing committee on Thursday.
The constitutional amendments have been supported by 77.92% of Russians who took part in the nationwide vote, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said after counting 100% of ballots on Thursday.
According to the election commission, 21.27% of voters were opposed to the amendments. The turnout was 65%, it said.