Poll indicates sharp decline in Ukrainian president's approval rating

KIEV, June 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is rapidly losing support among the country’s people, a poll conducted by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology indicates.

According to the pollster, "only one in ten residents of the country strongly approve of the president’s performance, and another 28% somewhat approve of it. That said, the Ukrainian president’s approval rating stands at 38% compared to 64% in October 2019 and 52% in March 2020." However, 45% of those surveyed disapprove of how Zelensky is handling his job, up from 22% in the fall of 2019 and 27% in March 2020.

Other participants in the poll either found it difficult to reply or simply refused to answer.

As many as 23% of respondents approve of the Ukrainian government’s performance and 59% disapprove of it, the pollster said. The government’s approval rating was 51% in October 2019 and 25% in March 2020.

The telephone poll involving 2,000 respondents was conducted on June 20-23. The margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.