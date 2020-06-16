MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. A total of 8,248 new COVID-19 cases have been identified across Russia over the past 24 hours, which takes the overall number of those who are known to have contracted the virus to 545,458, the anti-coronavirus center told the media on Tuesday. The daily growth rate was 1.5% against 1.6% one day before.
COVID-19 cases registered in Russia up by 8,248 in past 24 hours
The daily growth rate was 1.5%
Many abroad believe the world would be more dangerous without Russia - Putin
The Russian President noted that "there are people abroad who want to see the country strong and prosperous"
Read more
Moscow court sentences US national Paul Whelan to 16 years behind bars for espionage
The prosecution asked the judge to sentence Whelan to 18 years behind bars
Read more
Foreigners in Russia will be able to extend their stay - Internal Affairs Ministry
The period of temporary stay, temporary or permanent residence for foreign citizens with whom it expired starting March 15 to June 15, 2020, was suspended
Read more
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Read more
First launch of Russia’s upgraded Rokot-M carrier rocket planned for 2022
The upgraded Russian Rokot-M carrier rocket will get a domestic control system instead of the Ukrainian version installed on previous launch vehicles, the Khrunichev Center CEO informed
Read more
First batch of Avifavir antiviral drug delivered to hospitals
It is one of the two registered COVID-19 drugs in the world
Read more
Buk-M3 anti-aircraft systems intercept long-range spy drones in western Russia drills
The anti-aircraft gunners practised operating under enemy intensive jamming, according to the military district's press office
Read more
Putin says riots following George Floyd killing symptom of deep-rooted crisis in America
The Russian President also noted that key US political system’s problem is placing party interests above those of people
Read more
Newest nuclear-powered sub enters service with Russian Navy
The Knyaz Vladimir is the improved Project 955A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser
Read more
Russia’s population shrinks by 160,300 in January-April - stats agency
The data is not final and will be amended after the quarantine restrictions are lifted
Read more
South American pop star Natalia Oreiro applies for Russian citizenship
She said that Russian border guards were often giving her souvenir passports as a gift
Read more
Germany rejects US extraterritorial sanctions against Nord Stream 2
On June 4, a group of US senators submitted a bill on sanctions against the gas pipeline to the Senate
Read more
Putin vows Russia will have means to counter hypersonic weapons once other powers get them
The Russian president said earlier that now that Moscow had hypersonic weapons there was no point for other countries to spend so much money to contain Russia
Read more
Protests in US not to reduce possibility of Trump’s reelection, says expert
"On the contrary, the protests deepen divide in American society with regard to cultural values", Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Russian Higher School of Economics Dmitry Suslov said
Read more
Russian Arctic Academy president accused of working for Chinese intelligence
Valery Mitko was charged with treason
Read more
Russia’s Figure Skating Olympic Champ Zagitova to join training camp outside Moscow
A group of figure skaters under the management of world’s famous coach Eteri Tutberidze is currently training at the Novogorsk camp
Read more
Germany: US sanctions against Nord Stream may affect public administration
New sanctions may be imposed on "all firms" that will provide insurance services, modernization of the pipeline network or, for example, retrofitting pipe-laying vessels
Read more
Russian DJ Denis Kaznacheev arrested in Berlin on US request
The DJ is currently in police custody in a German prison
Read more
Opening borders to foreigners has not been discussed yet — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman recalled that on May 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to hash over the details of a gradual withdrawal of restrictions, imposed over the pandemic
Read more
Turkish Defense Ministry begins operation against Kurdistan Workers Party in Iraq
According to the ministry, Turkish military planes are firing at bases where PKK supporters have taken refuge
Read more
Russian Baltic Fleet helicopters kick off drills amid NATO’s Baltops exercise
The Baltic Fleet’s drills are running amid NATO’s ongoing Baltops 2020 naval exercise that involves 17 member states and two partner countries, as reported earlier
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Russian foreign, defense ministers to visit Turkey on June 14
Sergey Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu will arrive in Turkey heading the Russian interdepartmental delegation to hold consultations on regional issues
Read more
Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Russians on Russia Day
"It gives me pleasure to send my warmest greetings on the occasion of your National Day, together with my best wishes for the people of Russia at this difficult time," the British Embassy in Russia quoted the Queen
Read more
Press review: Republicans take aim at Moscow and is Russia’s gas export kingship in danger
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 11
Read more
Russia’s Su-27 fighters scrambled to intercept US bombers over Baltic Sea
It was earlier reported that the Russian Baltic Fleet’s forces and capabilities were tracking the exercise Baltops 2020 of the US Navy and European countries running in the southern and central parts of the Baltic Sea
Read more
Israel begins steps on creating community in honor of Trump on Golan Heights
Its name will be Ramat Trump
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 528,000
The daily growth rate reached 1.7% like a day earlier
Read more
Russia registers lowest daily COVID-19 case increase since May 1
The daily growth rate was 1.6%
Read more
Press review: Republicans ‘Russia sponsors terror’ bid and China card in disarmament talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 15th
Read more
Russia sends note of protest to Ukrainian Foreign Ministry over Russophobic actions
On June 12, Russia Day, a series of images were projected on the building of the Russian Embassy in Kiev, which, according to the Russian diplomats, are of an insulting nature
Read more
Foreign Ministry decries as absurd western media allegations about Whelan trial ‘stalled’
The Russian diplomats underscored that in the US decades in prison without the right to pardon are envisaged for espionage
Read more
Two planes collide tangentially at Pulkovo airport, no injuries - source
The airport is working as normal
Read more
Russia to develop state-of-the-art mega-science units’ structure - expert
Russia will develop it over 5-7 years
Read more
Russia won’t turn blind eye to Czech Republic’s hostile moves, vows Kremlin
On June 5, the Russian embassy in Prague received an official note from the Czech Foreign Ministry informing it about the decision to expel two diplomatic mission staffers from the republic
Read more
CNN: Killing of African-American by police sparks protests in Atlanta
The local human rights organization demand resignation of the city head of police
Read more
Date for consultations between Russian, Turkish ministers to be agreed later
The Russian foreign ministry said on Saturday that the Russian foreign and defense ministers planned to travel to Turkey to take part in bilateral consultations on regional problems
Read more
Coronavirus epidemic in Russia reached its peak on May 11
To date, 520,129 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Read more
Stay at home, watch the show: Kremlin urges Moscow locals to tune into V-Day parade on TV
The Kremlin "fully understands" the decision by some Russian regions to restrict the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Russia’s upgraded Ka-52 gunship with long-range cruise missile to complete trials in 2022
During its upgrade, the Ka-52 helicopter will get a new long-range cruise missile codenamed ‘item 305’
Read more