MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Coronavirus hospitalizations in Moscow fell by an average of 22% over the week, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his blog on Monday.

"The number of severe cases that require the hospitalization of ill people is steadily declining. Compared to the week of June 1-7, 2020, the average number of hospitalizations last week fell by 22%: from 753 to 587 cases per day," the Moscow mayor wrote.