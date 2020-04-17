Putin: new coronavirus hotbeds emerge through authorities’ fault

The Russian president thus commented on a statement by Head of Bashkortostan Radiy Khabirov who said that "the virus is impacting hotbeds."

NOVO-OGARYOVO, April 17. /TASS/. New coronavirus hotbeds emerge through the fault of authorities who have overlooked something or failed to check it properly, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Hotbeds emerge, as a rule, through our fault, when authorities have overlooked something or failed to check it timely. That is the reason," Putin said at a meeting on building and repurposing health care institutions in Russian regions.

The Bashkortostan head earlier said at the meeting that in the wake of the threat of virus hotbeds emerging in the republic, he had made a decision to place all the republican social facilities, including psychoneurologic dispensaries, nursing homes, social shelters and other similar facilities under full quarantine.

As the Bashkortostan head said, the staff working inside these institutions during the quarantine will get extra pay from the region. The republican head asked Putin to consider introducing the same federal extra pays for them as for the medical staff.

"Well, we will think about that," Putin answered.