Health Ministry to consider isolating medics treating Covid-19 patients

MOSCOW, March 31./TASS/. The Russian government has instructed the Ministry of Health to consider before April 2 a possibility to isolate medics treating coronavirus patients when they are out of work.
The instructions for the Ministry of Health, the Ministry for Economic Development and the Federal Medical Biological Agency of Russia say that they must look into "possibly isolating off-duty medics from clinics administering medical aid to coronavirus patients primarily within the framework of medical establishments, and also, if necessary, based at hotels or other accommodation facilities," the instruction said.
Besides, the Ministry of Health must come up with data on demands for disposable tableware for those clinics treating coronavirus patients, while the Ministry of Industry and Trade is responsible for ensuring the supplies by April 2.
As of March 31, a total of 2,337 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia. As many as 121 patients have recovered. According to data as of 12:00 Moscow time, seventeen deaths were recorded. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (1,613). The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.