Health Ministry to consider isolating medics treating Covid-19 patients

MOSCOW, March 31./TASS/. The Russian government has instructed the Ministry of Health to consider before April 2 a possibility to isolate medics treating coronavirus patients when they are out of work.

The instructions for the Ministry of Health, the Ministry for Economic Development and the Federal Medical Biological Agency of Russia say that they must look into "possibly isolating off-duty medics from clinics administering medical aid to coronavirus patients primarily within the framework of medical establishments, and also, if necessary, based at hotels or other accommodation facilities," the instruction said.