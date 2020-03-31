Chief physician of Moscow clinic for coronavirus patients diagnosed with COVID-19

MOSCOW, March 31./TASS/. The chief physician of the clinic for coronavirus patients in Moscow's Kommunarka, Denis Protsenko has been infected with the novel coronavirus, Rossiya-24 news channel reports referring to medics.
"My dear friends, I very much appreciate your concern. Indeed, I have tested positive for the CoV virus but I feel quite well. I have self-isolated in my office where I have everything I need to telecommute," Protsenko wrote on Facebook.
He added that the hard work he had done in the past month must have lowered his resistance to infection.
Russia has identified 2,337 coronavirus cases so far, 121 patients have recovered and 17 have died. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (1,613). The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the country’s people informed about the coronavirus situation.