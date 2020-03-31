Chief physician of Moscow clinic for coronavirus patients diagnosed with COVID-19

MOSCOW, March 31./TASS/. The chief physician of the clinic for coronavirus patients in Moscow's Kommunarka, Denis Protsenko has been infected with the novel coronavirus, Rossiya-24 news channel reports referring to medics.

"My dear friends, I very much appreciate your concern. Indeed, I have tested positive for the CoV virus but I feel quite well. I have self-isolated in my office where I have everything I need to telecommute," Protsenko wrote on Facebook.