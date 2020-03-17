56 coronavirus cases confirmed in Moscow

"Three more coronavirus infection cases have been confirmed in Moscow. All the patients recently visited European countries. Now they are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kommunarka. One more patient who returned to Moscow was taken to a hospital in the Moscow Region. By now, as many as 56 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the capital city," it said, adding that the infected persons arrived in Moscow from Rome (flight AZ-548) on March 8 and from Zurich (flight SU 2487) also on March 8.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 11 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from more than 160 countries and territories, including Russia, which has 114 coronavirus cases. The World Health Organization says that the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 180,000, with more than 7,500 deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.