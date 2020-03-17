Number of coronavirus cases in Russia reaches 114

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The number of people in Russia infected with the novel coronavirus has increased by 21 over the past 24 hours reaching 114, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said at a meeting with members of the government chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"A total of 114 infected people in 26 regions of the country have been registered to date. Of these, five have recovered and were discharged [from the hospitals] and 109 are in hospitals, 106 of whom are having a mild form of the disease without any symptoms," Golikova informed.