State of emergency declared in two districts in Russia’s Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, February 2. /TASS/. Authorities in two districts in Russia’s Far Eastern Primorsky Region on Sunday declared a state of emergency in order to protect territory from China’s novel coronavirus, the government’s press service said.

The state of emergency has been introduced in the Oktyabrsky and Khasansky districts. "A regional emergency situations commission held a meeting in the Khasansky district and a decision was made on introducing the state of emergency in the municipality and deploying an isolation facility," the statement said.

The head of the Oktyabrsky district, Alexander Kamlenok, also announced a state of emergency in a statement on Sunday.

Currently, all Chinese citizens arriving in the Primorsky Region with a residence permit undergo medical tests for coronavirus. Later the patients are sent to isolated facilities, where they will be monitored by doctors during 14 days. Three such facilities have been launched in the region.