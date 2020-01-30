Russian-language media should serve as example of WWII coverage — Gusman

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russian-language media should provide an example of objective and precise coverage of the events of the Second World War, TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman said at the presentation of the report by the Integration Club on the topic "The Future of the Eurasian Economic Union: Digital Transformation and the Youth."

Gusman said that Russian-language media actively supports everything relating to the Second World War — covers events dedicated to military historical events and finds participants in the war. "I want to hope that Russian-language media will serve as an example of how to cover those events precisely, objectively, fairly and honestly," he stressed.

"It is not a secret that several media outlets — in the Baltic States, in Poland, in several Eastern European countries — release materials that openly distort the truth about the war. The only thing we can offer to counter that is to provide objective and honest information, precise analysis, historical documents," Gusman noted.

"Our task is not to allow the distribution in the informational space of distortions or inconsistencies in the historical truth about the Great Victory," he concluded.