Pilots who belly-landed airliner in Moscow suburban cornfield to get Hero of Russia titles

YEKATERINBURG, November 20. /TASS/. Ural Airlines pilots Damir Yusupov and Georgy Murzin who belly-landed an A321 airliner in a cornfield outside Moscow on August 15 will be awarded the Hero of Russia titles in the Kremlin, the company’s press office told TASS on Wednesday.
Captain Damir Yusupov and co-pilot Georgy Murzin managed to land the aircraft after both engines had failed following a bird strike shortly after takeoff from Moscow’s Zhukovsky International Airport. There were 233 people on board the aircraft, and all of them were evacuated.
"Pilots Damir Yusupov and Georgy Murzin will be bestowed with the Hero of Russia titles in the Kremlin on November 21," the press office said, adding that the flight attendants would be decorated with the Order of Courage on November 20.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on August 16 conferring the title of Hero of Russia on the daring Ural Airlines pilots who made the extraordinary emergency landing in the Moscow Region.
Overall, there were 233 people aboard the airliner, including 226 passengers, of whom 41 were children. As many as 76 people suffered some injuries in the incident, 19 of whom were children. One woman was taken to the hospital.
Yusupov returned to work in late September and has already performed more than 30 flights. His co-pilot Murzin is still undergoing medical treatment, the airline’s press office told TASS.
Urals Airlines Commercial Director Kirill Skuratov said on August 16 that the co-pilot had been taken to the hospital due to chest bruises after the emergency landing. It was reported later that he was undergoing outpatient treatment.