Russian girl born in Syria to be taken to relatives in Urals

KHANTY-MANSIISK, October 17. /TASS/. A three-year-old girl, whose mother is now in detention in Syria, will be taken out of the Arab Republic and returned to relatives in the Urals region of Khanty-Mansiysk (Yugra) by the end of 2019, a regional children’s rights commissioner told TASS.

"We are now preparing to take one child - a girl aged 3 - out of Syria. She was born there. Her mother left Yugra to follow her husband into that country. She has relatives here. Together with them, we gathered all the necessary papers for the girl, because initially she had no documents at all," Khanty-Mansiysk regional commissioner for children’s rights Tatyana Mokhovikova said.

At present, the Russian authorities are forming a group of children who are to be returned from Syria. The girl will join this group.

"We expect this to take place by the end of the year. All children will be taken to Moscow, they will undergo health checks at a Moscow hospital, which are to last several days. The girl’s relatives are expected to arrive there, and after that they will return to Yugra together," Mokhovikova said.

She said that upon her return, the girl will be supervised by childcare specialists, who will help her to adapt to new conditions.

"The girl’s mother is in detention in Syria. There is no information about her father," the ombudsperson added.

"Also, I have received a request from a woman who is now in Syria and is asking to return her child to her relatives in Yugra. We are working on it," she said.