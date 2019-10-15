Putin presents Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince with white falcon

ABU DHABI, October 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, currently in the United Arab Emirates on a state visit, has presented Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan with a white falcon.

In return, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan gave Putin a model of Qasr al Hosn Palace, which earlier served as the residence of the UAE president, as a gift. This fortified palace is the oldest building in Abu Dhabi located on the main street named after Sheikh Zayed.

On Monday, Putin paid a state visit to Riyadh, where he presented King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud with a Kamchatka falcon. Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said the gift was symbolic. He recalled that a project for breeding falcons was introduced at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September to the Russian and Indian delegations. He said a falcon breeding center would open on the Kamchatka Peninsula soon. Peskov noted that falcon breeding was a business project. A source in the Russian delegation said that the gift falcon handed to King Salman was a young female Alfa, trained to hunt game birds.