Putin presents King Salman of Saudi Arabia with Kamchatka falcon

RIYADH, October 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has presented King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, with a Kamchatka falcon.

"This is a very good falcon. We are creating a falcon breeding center on the Kamchatka Peninsula," he said.

King Salman thanked Vladimir Putin for the gift and handed him a painting in response.

Earlier, a source in the Russian delegation said that during Putin’s state visit to Saudi Arabia Russia would present the royal court with a falcon from Kamchatka, trained to hunt game birds.

"It is a young female called Alfa. The Saudi side will be free to choose a new name for the bird," the source said.