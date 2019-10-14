Putin’s visit to Saudi Arabia reflects new level of relations — top diplomat

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Saudi Arabia reflects a qualitatively new level of Russia’s relations with that country in contrast to the previous visit the Russian leader made in 2007, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Russia’s Channel 1.

"This is a historic visit in the sense it is being held during Vladimir Putin’s second presidency and reflects a qualitatively new level of our relations in contrast with the visit that took place in 2007 and even in comparison with last year’s visit by His Majesty King Salman of Saudi Arabia, to Russia," Lavrov said, when asked if Putin’s visit to Saudi Arabia confirmed its status of a historic one.