ANKARA, September 16. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov is certain that the attack on Saudi Aramco oil facilities won’t affect preparations for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Saudi Arabia scheduled for October.

"The visit was indeed planned for October, the precise date will be announced when it is agreed with the Saudi side," he told reporters. According to Peskov, "these incidents [as the attack on Saudi Aramco] undeniably cannot affect preparations [for the visit].".