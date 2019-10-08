ECHR rules Russia must pay 430,000 euros over people’s disappearance in North Caucasus

PARIS, October 8. /TASS/. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has satisfied a number of claims linked to the supposed abduction of five North Caucasus residents. The court’s ruling was published on its website on Tuesday.

According to the ECHR’s judgement "Nakani and Others v. Russia," the relatives of the five missing residents of the Kabardino-Balkaria, Dagestan, Chechnya and Ingushetia Regions were adjudged compensations for a total sum of more than 430,000 euros.

The events described in the claims relate to 2007-2011. In some of the specified cases, people disappeared after detention.

The court ruled that several sections of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) were violated: sections on the right to life, prohibition of tortures, the right to freedom and personal integrity and the right to effective remedy. According to the verdict, the state should pay compensations to the complainants within three months.