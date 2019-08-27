ECHR rules Russian government to pay 91,000 euro to widow of murdered assistant prosecutor

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that the Russian government must pay 91,000 euro in compensation to the widow of murdered Assistant Prosecutor of Russia’s Republic of Ingushetia Rashid Ozdoyev, the court decision published on its official website informs.

The court stated that the Russian government had violated several articles of the European Convention on Human Rights, including Article 2 (Right to life), Article 3 (Prohibition of torture), Article 5 (Right to liberty and security) and Article 13 (Right for an effective remedy). In this regard, the court has ruled that the Russian government must pay 10,000 euro to Ozdoyev’s widow Tamara for pecuniary damage, 80,000 euro for non-pecuniary damage and 1,000 euro for costs and expenses.

"[The court] Holds <…> that the respondent State [Russia — TASS] is to pay the applicants, within three months, the amounts indicated in the appended table, plus any tax that may be chargeable to the applicants, to be converted into the currency of the respondent State at the rate applicable at the date of settlement," the ruling reads.

Ozdoyev and his friend Tamerlan Tsechoyev were abducted in 2004 and later found murdered. Ozdoyev, the assistant prosecutor, was monitoring the activity of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in Ingushetia. A week before his abduction, Ozdoyev sent a report of his work to Moscow. His father, Boris Ozdoyev, filed a primary claim to the European Court of Human Rights, however, he died in January 2018, which is why the court has ruled to pay the compensation sum to Rashid Ozdoyev’s widow Tamara.

The court also ruled to pay 82,000 euros in compensation to Tsechoyev’s brother Zurab.