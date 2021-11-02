Most of Soyuz missile launches under OneWeb program in 2022 planned from Baikonur

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Most of the launches of UK communications satellites OneWeb in 2022 will be carried out from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, a source in the rocket and space industry told TASS.

"For the most part, the launches of OneWeb satellites next year will take place from Baikonur," the source said.

According to the source, the first launch of the Soyuz launch vehicle with OneWeb satellites from Baikonur in 2022 is scheduled for January 27.

In 2021, the majority of launches (five) under the program was carried out from the Vostochny cosmodrome. Two more - from Baikonur, this is where the Soyuz-2.1b rocket is expected to launch with OneWeb satellites on December 27.

The renewed agreement between OneWeb and Arianespac includes the launch of 16 Russian Soyuz missiles from the Kuru, Vostochny, and Baikonur cosmodromes in 2020-2022. Each launch will allow 34 to 36 vehicles to be launched into orbit. UK satellites OneWeb are designed to create a space communications system that provides high-speed Internet access anywhere in the world.