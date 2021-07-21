Nauka module passed over 700 tests at Baikonur launch center

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Nauka multifunctional laboratory module underwent more than 700 tests at the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan, the Energia Rocket and Space Corporation (part of Roscosmos) told TASS.

"Production monitoring tests, including electrical tests and vacuum chamber tests have been completed," the company said.

According to the corporation, tests on fuel tanks, earlier found to contain metal shavings, were completed successfully.

The Nauka multi-functional laboratory module can generate oxygen for six people and regenerate water from the urine. The Nauka will provide a second toilet for Russian cosmonauts (the first is located in the Zvezda module) and a room for the third crewmember. It will also use the European Robotic Arm (ERA) that will help perform some operations without spacewalks.

The module’s launch is scheduled for July 21, and its docking with the International Space Station - on July 29. The undocking and sinking of the Pirs module is due on July 23.