Angara heavy rocket to be launched in December - Russian space chief

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. The launch of Russia’s Angara-A5 heavy rocket from the Plesetsk spaceport in northern Russia will take place in December, the Russian state space corporation’s CEO Dmitry Rogozin wrote in a Twitter post.

"Yes, December. The launch vehicle is ready," he wrote in response to a question on whether the launch had been postponed until December 11.

The Russian space corporation said in August that preparations for flight tests of the Angara-A5 rocket had begun. Later on, a rocket and space industry source informed TASS that the launch from Plesetsk was scheduled for November 28.