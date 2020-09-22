Russia proposes signing binding paper banning deployment of weapon in space, says Putin

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. Russia proposes to sign a legally binding agreement that would prohibit deployment of weapons in space, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his recorded address to the UN General Assembly session Tuesday.
"Russia is putting forward an initiative to sign a binding agreement between all the leading space powers that would provide for the prohibition of the placement of weapons in outer space, threat or use of force against outer space objects," Putin said.
He underscored the need for a "serious, profound dialogue on the entire range of factors affecting strategic stability."
"It would aim at achieving comprehensive arrangements, shaping a solid foundation for the international security architecture that would build on prior experience in this field and in line with both the existing and future politico-military and technological realia," Putin added.