Putin begins his address at UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has begun his address to the UN General Assembly. For the first time in history, the speech of the Russian president, along with the addresses of other leaders, are pre-recorded on video.

The video was recorded on September 18 and then handed over to New York.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that Putin plans to focus on the unprecedented challenge that the COVID-19 pandemic has presented to the world and on the many issues that have become more topical due to it.

The spokesman did not disclose any additional details of the speech. He noted that the president always works on the texts of his addresses himself, making the necessary changes at the last moment.

The UN high-level week, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, will be the most large-scale international online event in history. All leaders’ addresses are pre-recorded. Only UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir and permanent envoys to the UN are present in the assembly hall.

The president of Brazil was the first to address the assembly. Putin is the eighth to make a speech.