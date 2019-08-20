Troops in east Russia get first images from military satellite

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Troops in Russia’s Eastern Military District have received the first weather data from the Meteor-M No. 2-2 remote sensing satellite, the District’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The data were received using Syuzhet-MB mobile systems deployed in eight regions of the Russian Far East, including in field conditions," the press office said in a statement.

As part of special drills with specialists of hydrometeorological units of the Eastern Military District, military meteorologists deployed mobile weather stations and obtained weather data using mobile satellite information receiving systems.

The data from the Meteor-M military satellite have considerably boosted the accuracy of weather reports, including for aircraft, the statement reads.

Overall, the drills involve 600 special units and more than 400 items of special equipment, including more than 40 mobile weather stations.

A Russian Soyuz-2 carrier rocket with the Meteor-M No. 2-2 satellite was launched from the Vostochny cosmodrome in the Far East on July 5. On July 7, the satellite was delivered into the target orbit. The satellite is designated to control the ozone layer and the radiation situation in the near-Earth space and to monitor the sea surface, including the ice situation.