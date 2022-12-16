Russia’s Vinnik requests release on bail — court papers

NEW YORK, December 16. /TASS/. Russian national Alexander Vinnik, who is held in US custody pending trial on charges of establishing a crypto currency exchange and money laundering, is requesting a speedier preparation for the trial and a release on bail, according to a defense motion published in a US court database.

"The defense respectfully requests an order directing the government to produce <…> discovery within 60 days," the document said.

It said months of trial preparation had been wasted while Vinnik remained in custody and received "extremely minimal productions."

"He <…> feels that he should be granted bail or perhaps invoke his right to a speedy trial," the defense said.

The court in California is set to hold another preliminary hearing of Vinnik’s case on Friday, and consider the motion. Because the court earlier ruled to leave Vinnik in custody, his release is unlikely.

In December 2020 a Paris court sentenced Vinnik to five years in prison on money laundering charges. The Russian was sent to Greece in August and immediately after extradited to the US. In Russia Vinnik is accused of stealing more than 600,000 rubles (about $9,000) and fraud of 750,000 rubles (about $12,000). The Russian said he wanted to stand trial in Russia.