Russia offers mutually beneficial cooperation to African countries - senior lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Russia has always offered African countries mutually partnership based on mutual interests, unlike some other partners, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Sunday.

"We always offer equal cooperation. We offer projects that would be of interest to this or that side. It is never a one-way street other partners often offer to Africans, sometimes implicitly, sometimes openly," deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper parliament house) Konstantin Kosachev said in an interview with Russia’s TV Channel One.

He noted that Russia and Africa have many spheres for cooperation. "They include high technologies, the nuclear industry, machine-building, medicine, pharmaceuticals, the development of transport infrastructure, and, naturally, the energy sector. Each of these topics are important for African countries," he added.