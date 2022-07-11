Ukrainian troops, Polish mercenaries deploy artillery in university in Kharkov

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops and Polish mercenaries have deployed artillery and multiple rocket launch systems in the building of a university in Kharkov, Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Monday.

"Ukrainian troops and Polish mercenaries are stationed in the building of the National Technical University in Kharkov’s Poltavsky Shlyakh Street. They also deployed artillery and multiple rocket launch systems, but did not evacuate people from nearby houses," said Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.