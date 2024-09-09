Infrastructure possibilities, demand for Russian coal estimated at 360 mln tons per year

VLADIVOSTOK, September 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Energy Ministry estimates infrastructure possibilities and demand for Russian coal at 360 mln tons per year, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said in an interview with TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Our infrastructure possibilities and demand for Russian coal are totally estimated at around 360 mln tons per year," he said.

In particular, demand for Russian coal will exceed 200 mln tons in the eastern direction by 2030, according to the ministry’s estimates. "In the south it would be good to have an opportunity to carry around 60 mln tons by rail, which virtually meets the capacity of the terminal in Taman. As far as northwest is concerned, considering new markets and supplies to Asia it may surpass 100 mln tons," Tsivilyov added.

The port capacities are in the surplus, the minister noted. "On coal alone, it [capacity] equals 45 mln tons in the northwest and 63 mln tons considering capacities of the Lavna port, [capacity totals] 23 mln tons in the south, 35 mln tons in the Far East. Moreover, many projects are at the construction stage," he said. In total, ports are now loaded by 58% in the south, by 49% in the northwest, and by 76% in the Far East.

