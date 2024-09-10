Direct flights to Saudi Arabia to be launched in early 2025 — ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Economic Development Ministry expects the launch of direct flights from the country to Saudi Arabia at the beginning of 2025, the head of the ministry’s Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects Nikita Kondratyev said in an interview with TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The opening of direct flights with Saudi Arabia and Malaysia is being developed. We hope that starting 2025 direct flights to Saudi Arabia will be launched. This will allow increasing the tourist flow from the country two-and even three-fold," he said.

As far as South Korea is concerned, there is "a certain geopolitical tension" now, which is why it is too early to speak about the launch of direct flights to the country, Kondratyev added.

The Eastern Economic Forum took place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6. The main theme of the EEF this year was 'Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential'.

The EEF is one of the largest international conferences in Russia. It has been held in the Primorsky Region’s Russky Island in Vladivostok since 2015. The forum's objectives and goals include promoting the accelerated growth of Russia’s Far East region; assessing its potential for exports; expanding international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region; showcasing the investment appeal of the region, its steadily progressing territories, and the Vladivostok free port.

The Roscongress Foundation has served as the Forum’s organizer since 2016. TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.