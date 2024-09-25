Ukrainian troops’ shelling leaves 75 houses, 37 cars damaged in Belgorod Region overnight

BELGOROD, September 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian forces’ shelling of Russia’s Belgorod Region on Tuesday left 75 private houses and 37 cars damaged and five people injured, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the governor reported about 37 private houses, 21 cars, 6 outbuildings were damaged by the evening shelling of the Belgorod Region. Also, damage on the gas pipeline was found, gas services promptly eliminated it.

"Several air attacks on the Belgorod Region brought damage to one unit of an apartment building, 75 private houses, 14 outbuildings, 37 cars, as well as to a water pipeline and a gas supply line," Gladkov said.

According to Gladkov, five civilians were injured during the evening shelling - four of them are hospitalized, one continues treatment at home. The condition of all hospitalized is estimated as moderate severity.

Shelling by the Ukrainian troops

As regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov specified, the Ukrainian troops used more than 110 munitions and 20 drones on the territory of the region over the past day. As many as 76 munitions and three drones were fired at the Belgorod district. One private house and its outbuilding, a passenger car, windows of a social facility and a workshop on the territory of an agricultural enterprise were damaged.

In the Shebekinsky district, nine settlements were attacked with 11 munitions and 8 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Three private houses and outbuildings, a car, a garage, a production building on the territory of an agricultural enterprise, social and commercial facilities, as well as power and gas supply lines were affected.

According to Gladkov, one UAV was shot down by air defense systems over Borisovsky and Valuysky districts without any consequences. Five munitions and three drones were fired at the Volokonovsky district, the windows and facades of two social facilities and a garage were damaged.

As many as 10 munitions and one drone were fired at two settlements of the Graivoronsky district, yet it brought no damage. Fourteen munitions were fired at several villages in the Krasnoyaruzsky district, but no damage was reported, the governor added.