Khibiny Airport in Murmansk Region suspends flights — Russian aviation agency

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Khibiny Airport in Russia's Murmansk Region, the city of Apatity, temporarily suspended flights, the Federal Agency for Air Transport said in a statement.

Earlier, the work of Murmansk Airport was also limited.

"To ensure the safety of civil flights from 10:30 a.m. Moscow time (7:30 a.m. GMT - TASS), temporary restrictions have also been imposed on the work of another facility in the Murmansk Region - Apatity Airport," the Russian aviation agency said. "The airport does not accept or dispatch flights," the department added.