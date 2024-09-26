International military-technical forum Army-2025 to be held on August 11-14

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The organizers of the international military-technical forum Army-2025 announced dates of the upcoming event, which is scheduled for August 11-14.

"The 11th international military-technical forum Army-2025 will be held from August 11 to 14, 2025" the report says. The forum will take place on the territory of the Patriot congress and exhibition center, located in the Moscow Region.

The international military-technical forum Army-2024 was held from August 12 to 14 this year. During the event, the participants managed to see the samples of weapons, military and special equipment. TASS was the forum’s strategic media partner.