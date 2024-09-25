Avtovaz September sales may grow by 10.5% to 40,000 cars

IZHEVSK, September 25. /TASS/. The volume of Lada car sales in September will be lower than expected, but in comparison with last year's result it will be higher and will reach about 40,000 cars, Avtovaz President Maxim Sokolov told journalists.

Avtovaz sold 36,200 cars in September. Thus, the projected result for September this year will be 10.5% higher.

"Unfortunately, we see that September will not be a record for Avtovaz sales, and the sales level will be lower than expected. <...> For September we hope to see around 40,000," he said.

At the same time, Sokolov specified that the company maintains plans for annual sales of 450,000 cars.