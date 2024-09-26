Putin urges to provide feedstock base for hydrocarbons refining growth

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called for providing the feedstock base for the rise in hydrocarbons refining in Russia when speaking at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week Forum.

"Growth of refining volumes of hydrocarbons exactly in Russia, at our plants and complexes, is one more priority task for the domestic fuel and energy sector. It is important to support the feedstock base, required resources production here," the president said.

Russian authorities have already provided for special tax incentives in this regard, Putin stressed.