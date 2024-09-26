People from over 50 countries attend Russian Energy Week — Putin

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Week has brought together over 4,000 people from numerous countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the forum’s plenary session.

"Over 4,000 participants from more than 50 countries have come together to discuss the crucial issues of the energy agenda," the president said.

Putin also called the Russian Energy Week an ideal opportunity to "establish new contacts, agree on cooperation, and exchange views on the long-term prospects of the fuel and energy complex."

The seventh international forum Russian Energy Week is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government, the Russian Energy Ministry and the Moscow government. TASS is the forum’s information partner.