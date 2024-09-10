Gas reserves in European UGS facilities total around 93%

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Gas reserves in European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities have almost reached 93%. Gas pumping into European UGS facilities amounted to 160 mln cubic meters on September 8, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). Meanwhile withdrawal equaled 46 mln cubic meters.

European UGS facilities are currently 92.99% full (6.6 percentage points higher than the average as of this date in the past five years), with around 103 bln cubic meters of gas stored in them.

Total LNG supplies from terminals to Europe’s gas transport system in August hit the lowest level since October 2021, though they have returned to growth in September. Facilities for regasification of liquefied gas and its further pumping into Europe’s pipelines are loaded by 33% of their capacity now. The gas purchase price averaged $437 per 1,000 cubic meters in Europe in August and around $423 in September.