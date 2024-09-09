Russia, Saudi Arabia aim to expand investment cooperation — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Moscow and Riyadh are interested in increasing trade and economic cooperation and expanding investment cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the working visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Saudi Arabia.

According to the ministry, during his visit to the kingdom, the Russian Foreign Minister was received by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and met with the country's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

As the ministry notes, during the talks "mutual interest was expressed in the progressive expansion of trade and economic cooperation, expansion of investment cooperation, including the implementation of current and prospective projects, as well as deepening of cultural, humanitarian and scientific-technical cooperation."

In particular, "a high assessment was given to the level of existing cooperation in the OPEC plus format."

"It was stressed that the decisions taken recently indicate the strengthening of the sustainability and independence of this unique coordination mechanism of oil-exporting countries, its effectiveness and relevance for maintaining the balance of supply and demand in the global energy market," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

As the Russian Foreign Ministry reported, significant attention was paid to current regional issues, "including the prospects for resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in light of the ongoing unprecedented escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip, as well as the situation in Yemen, Sudan and Syria."

"It was noted that the approaches of Moscow and Riyadh coincide in favor of a speedy resolution of the ongoing crises in the Middle East exclusively by political and diplomatic means, taking into account the interests of all parties involved on a generally recognized international legal basis and in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.

The parties confirmed the mutual commitment of Russia and Saudi Arabia to maintaining regular political dialogue and coordination on all aspects of the bilateral and global agenda, the ministry said.