MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. The MOEX Index exceeded 2,700 points for the first time since August 30, 2024, according to trading data.

As of 06:33 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index grew by 2.94%, to 2,700.46 points.

By 06:36 p.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index accelerated its growth to 2,701.38 points (+2.97%), the RTS Index added 2.33% and reached 941.52 points.