Belarus' port in Murmansk to give synergistic development effect to region, countries

MURMANSK, September 10. /TASS/. The port to transship Belarusian goods is due to be built in the Murmansk Region. The port will give a synergistic development effect to the Arctic and to both countries: Russia and Belarus, the Murmansk Region's Governor Andrey Chibis said commenting on the speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

At the forum, the president said that Eurasian integration partners were interested in developing the Murmansk Transport Hub. Belarus, he continued, is considering development of port infrastructures and own terminals on the Kola Peninsula.

"The plan to create the Republic of Belarus' multifunctional transshipment complex on the Kola Bay's western shore has a huge synergistic effect for our countries," the governor said. "The Republic of Belarus receives a safe, year-round transport corridor to take its goods and cargo to global markets, and the Murmansk Region receives a new development impetus, additional jobs and tax revenues, which together will contribute to improving life in the North."

The Arctic Gate Marine Terminal Company has been registered in the Kola District and plans to become a business resident of the Capital of Arctic advanced-development territory, the governor continued. The port's construction site has been determined, he added.

In April, Arctic Gate Marine Terminal's Director General Andrey Bunakov announced Belarus' company would build a big port in Murmansk by 2028 to transship goods from the republic, including mineral fertilizers and petroleum products. The port's annual capacity would be 25-30 million tons. The port construction will be financed by private investments, and in the future parties plan to use a private public partnership tool, the company's representative said.

The Murmansk Transport Hub project includes creation of transport infrastructures on the Kola Bay's western shore, including coal and oil terminals, and railway infrastructures, including the construction of the Vykhodnoy - Lavna railway line. The project's goal is to create a year-round deep-sea hub, a cargo processing center, integrated into the North-South international transport corridor.