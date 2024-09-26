Comex Gold futures price reaches all-time high, exceeds $2,700 per ounce

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The price of gold futures for delivery in December 2024 on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has reached a new all-time high and is trading above $2,700 per troy ounce.

The precious metal was trading at $2,700.2 per troy ounce (+0.58%) and later gold accelerated its growth to $2,702.2 per ounce (+0.65%).

On September 18, the US Federal Reserve lowered the base rate by 0.5 percentage points to 4.75-5% for the first time in four years. In the first 30 minutes after the publication of the medium-term forecast on the US regulator's website, gold prices jumped to $2,625 per troy ounce. On September 20, the price of gold futures exceeded $2,650 per troy ounce for the first time.