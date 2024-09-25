Russia's nuclear triad remains most important security guarantee — Putin

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that the Russian nuclear triad guarantees the country's security and helps maintain balance in the world.

"Today, the nuclear triad remains the most important security guarantee for our country and people, a tool for maintaining strategic parity and balance of power in the world," he said at a meeting of the Security Council's permanent panel on nuclear deterrence.

"We also see that the current military and political situation is rapidly changing and we are bound to take this into account. This includes the emergence of new sources of military threats and risks for Russia and our allies. It is important to forecast how the situation will develop and, consequently, adapt the provisions of the document of strategic planning to current realities," he said, referring to the nuclear doctrine.

"On today's agenda we have an issue that is related to updating the foundations of the state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence. Along with the military doctrine, this is a document that officially defines and details Russia's nuclear strategy," Putin said.

According to the president, this is a scheduled meeting.

"This is what it is called: a permanent panel on nuclear deterrence. It is held twice a year," he said.